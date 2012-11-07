BRIEF-Neuron Bio to control 92.39 pct of Neol Bio
* Neuron Bio to control 92.39 percent of Neol Bio Source text: http://bit.ly/2m32gtr
STOCKHOLM Nov 7 Danish hearing aid maker William Demant Holding on Wednesday slightly lowered its forecast for operating profit for the year due to negative currency hedging effects.
The company said hedging effects would hit operating profit by around 140 million Danish crowns ($24.02 million) compared to 2011.
"Overall, we now expect to realise an operating profit for 2012 on par with or just short of the level we realised in 2011," the company said in a statement.
The company, which competes with Switzerland's Sonova , Denmark's GN Store Nord and Germany's Siemens , had previously expected operating profit this year to exceed last year. ($1 = 5.8276 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson)
WASHINGTON, Feb 27 President Donald Trump told several chief executives of large insurance companies on Monday that 2017 will be a "catastrophic" year for the Affordable Care Act as he seeks to make good on a campaign promise to repeal the measure.
TORONTO, Feb 27 Canada's main stock index was barely lower in morning trade on Monday, with investors pulling back from major banks ahead of their earnings later in the week, while gold miners and energy stocks gained with higher commodity prices.