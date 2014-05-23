May 23 William Hill Plc
* William hill plc statement re new banking deal
* Announces that it has signed a new bank loan agreement,
entering into a five-year £540m committed multi-currency
revolving credit facility with a syndicate of banks.
* New facility expires in may 2019 and replaces group's
existing revolving credit facility, which was due to expire in
november 2015.
* New facility continues group's current financial covenant
obligations which are for net debt/ebitda to be not more than
3.5 times and for ebitda/net cash interest to be not less than
3.0 times.
* Group expects to pay c£4.5m of arrangement and
participation fees and associated costs, which will be charged
to income statement over life of new facility.
* Group will incur c£2m of one-off non-cash exceptional
costs arising from accelerated amortisation of fees related to
replaced deal.
