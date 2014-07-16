July 16 William Hill Plc

* Announces appointment of Tom Waterhouse as chief executive officer of William Hill Australia

* Also announces early settlement of Tom Waterhouse N.T. Pty Limited (tomwaterhouse.com) earn-out for A$5m (£2.8m) in cash

* There will be a further £1.8m exceptional item in first half of 2014 linked to restructuring of William Hill Australia management team in that period