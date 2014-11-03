UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 3 William Hill Plc
* Manila service centre operation has been served with notice that it is subject of an investigation by Philippines National Bureau of Investigation
* Investigation into allegations relating to carrying out of illegal gambling activities in Philippines
* "we believe that there are no activities occurring in our philippines operation which are contrary to law"
* Operations of facility were suspended when notice was served
* "at this stage we are comfortable with our expectations for 2014" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources