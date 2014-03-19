UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 19 William Hill PLC : * Notes the announcement by the UK government that it intends to increase the
rate on machine games duty on b2 content from 20% to 25%. * Based on 2013 b2 gaming machine gross win, had this rate applied in 2013 it
would have cost the business an additional £16M. * This measure is expected to take effect from 1 March 2015. * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources