* Looking for multi-channel, online buys
* Expects Nevada licence to be granted this year
* Will look at acquisition opps in continental Europe
* FY operating profit 276 mln pounds vs own f'cast 274 mln
* Shares down 1.2 percent
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Feb 24 William Hill Plc,
Britain's biggest bookmaker, is to ramp up international
expansion efforts to take advantage of countries that are
legalising gambling.
William Hill, which has outperformed rivals in Britain,
would look to acquire businesses with a mix of retail and online
operations, Chief Executive Ralph Topping said on Friday after
the company reported full-year earnings in line with previous
guidance.
"We will look to expand outside the UK. I think we are in
good shape now as a business to look seriously at further
expansion ... Ideally, it would be a multi-channel operation,
but online is also attractive to us," Topping told reporters.
One of the countries in focus is the United States where
William Hill announced plans to purchase three sports betting
businesses last year. The acquisitions are conditional upon the
company being licensed by the Nevada Gaming Commission, which is
reviewing its application.
"It (Nevada) is a land-based opportunity and we will see
what happens in the U.S. thereafter. But we first of all have to
get these licenses and we expect that to happen some time this
year," Topping said.
William Hill said the deals would position it well in the
event of future developments in the United States, where the
Department of Justice has effectively given the green light for
states to legalise online gambling, while saying online betting
on sporting contests was unlawful.
Topping said the company would also look at opportunities
within continental Europe, where France, Germany, Italy, the
Netherlands and Spain are among countries that have implemented
or are working on new gambling laws.
"One thing that William Hill is beginning to see more of is
that people are anxious to talk to William Hill and we certainly
don't lack opportunities," he said.
Analyst Nick Batram at brokerage Peel Hunt reiterated his
"buy" stance on William Hill, saying he was "backing a winner".
"The group has the management team in place to utilise the
solid balance sheet and strong cash flow in its pursuit to
create a multi-platform international gaming company," he said.
The company, which has over 2,370 betting shops and takes
over 1 million bets a day, said operating profit for the year to
Dec. 27 reached 276 million pounds ($433 million), little
changed from 277 million a year before and not far from the
figure of 274 million which it had indicated in January it
expected.
William Hill shares, which had risen 17.5 percent this year,
were down 1.2 percent to 235.1 pence at 1220 GMT, valuing the
business at 1.64 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.6369 pound)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Sarah Young and David
Holmes)