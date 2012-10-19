UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Oct 19 William Hill PLC, Britain's largest bookmaker, said group operating profit rose 26 percent in the third quarter and was 17 percent higher in year to date.
The company also said it would request a valuation for the 29 percent stake held by Playtech in their William Hill Online joint venture and decided early next year whether to exercise an option to buy it.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources