May 6 William Lyon Homes said it expected its initial public offer to raise up to $209 million at a price of $22 to $24 per share.

William Lyon will sell 6.5 million Class A shares, with the rest of the 8.7 million shares offering being sold by Luxor Capital Group, which will retain a 20 percent stake in the company after the IPO. ()

At the top of the expected price range, William Lyon will have a market capitalization of about $739 million.

The Newport Beach, California-based company is the latest in a slew of homebuilders looking to go public amidst a housing supply crunch and an improving economy.

The company, which emerged from bankruptcy last year, delivered 950 homes with an average selling price of $275,000 in 2012. As of March 31, it had a consolidated backlog of 498 sold but unclosed homes.

William Lyon had filed with regulators last month to raise up to $200 million in its IPO.

It intends to list its Class A stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "WLH".

Credit Suisse, Citigroup and JP Morgan are the lead underwriters to the offering.