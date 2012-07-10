July 10 Pipeline operator Williams Partners LP said it will be a funding partner in an $800 million joint venture with privately held Caiman Energy II LLC to develop oil and gas pipelines in Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Williams expects to spend $380 million in development over the next several years.

Private equity firm EnCap Flatrock Midstream and infrastructure investment firm Highstar Capital are also expected to invest in the venture. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)