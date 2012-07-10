UPDATE 1-Crude prices rise as investors bet big on oil strength
TOKYO, Feb 21 Crude futures rose for a second day on Tuesday, with data showing hedge funds are betting big across oil markets following OPEC production cuts agreed last year.
July 10 Pipeline operator Williams Partners LP said it will be a funding partner in an $800 million joint venture with privately held Caiman Energy II LLC to develop oil and gas pipelines in Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and Ohio.
Williams expects to spend $380 million in development over the next several years.
Private equity firm EnCap Flatrock Midstream and infrastructure investment firm Highstar Capital are also expected to invest in the venture. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Money is buffer against any fresh financial problems -source
LONDON, Feb 20 Hedge funds and other money managers have amassed a very large bullish position in crude oil futures and options without so far having much impact on oil prices.