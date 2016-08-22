BRIEF-Cigna says has made no determination about Anthem merger extension
* Cigna - made no determination with respect to Anthem's notice seeking to extend termination date, including whether Cigna will seek to terminate merger agreement
NEW YORK Aug 22 Keith Meister, who runs hedge fund Corvex Management LP, plans to nominate a slate of 10 directors in an effort to replace all of pipeline company Williams Cos Inc's board, the activist investor said in an interview on CNBC on Monday.
Meister said his nominees will all be Corvex employees, but they would step down and be replaced by independent directors shortly after taking their positions.
Corvex is Williams' fourth largest shareholder. (Reporting by Michael Erman)
* Cyren cloud security 4.0, co's newly-integrated internet security platform, will be available March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Take-Two Interactive Software acquires Mobile Game Developer Social Point