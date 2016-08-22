NEW YORK Aug 22 Keith Meister, who runs hedge fund Corvex Management LP, plans to nominate a slate of 10 directors in an effort to replace all of pipeline company Williams Cos Inc's board, the activist investor said in an interview on CNBC on Monday.

Meister said his nominees will all be Corvex employees, but they would step down and be replaced by independent directors shortly after taking their positions.

Corvex is Williams' fourth largest shareholder. (Reporting by Michael Erman)