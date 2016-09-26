Sept 26 Pipeline operator Williams Cos Inc
said on Monday it added two new directors to its board,
prompting activist investor Corvex Management LP to withdraw
plans to replace the company's entire board.
The company named Stephen Chazen, former chief executive of
Occidental Petroleum Corp, and Peter Ragauss, former
chief financial officer of Baker Hughes Inc, to its
board.
Williams said it expects to name two new independent
directors by the annual shareholders' meeting and that three
directors - who served prior to 2016 - will not stand for
re-election.
Corvex, which is run by Keith Meister, said it welcomed the
proposed changes to Williams' board and withdrew its stockholder
proposal.
The hedge fund, Williams' fourth-largest shareholder, will
also not solicit proxies for the company's annual shareholders
meeting, scheduled for Nov. 23.
Williams added three new directors to its board last month
after Meister nominated a slate of 10 directors.
Meister, previously a Williams director, resigned in June,
along with five others, after failing to oust Williams CEO Alan
Armstrong.
The resignations came a day after Energy Transfer Equity
walked away from its more than $20 billion deal to buy
Williams.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru)