June 30 Six of Williams Cos Inc's
directors have resigned after a failed attempt to oust Chief
Executive Alan Armstrong, a source familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
The directors include Ralph Izzo, Steven Nance, Eric
Mndelblatt, Frank MacInnis and Keith Meister, the source said.
The sixth board member could not be confirmed.
Williams was not available for comment.
On Wednesday, Energy Transfer Equity LP walked away
from its more than $20 billion takeover of Williams after months
of lawsuits and heated arguments between the rival pipeline
companies.
Williams' directors had in September voted 8-5 in favor of
the deal. Armstrong was among the dissidents.
