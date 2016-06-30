June 30 Six of Williams Cos Inc's directors have resigned after a failed attempt to oust Chief Executive Alan Armstrong, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The directors include Ralph Izzo, Steven Nance, Eric Mndelblatt, Frank MacInnis and Keith Meister, the source said.

The sixth board member could not be confirmed.

Williams was not available for comment.

On Wednesday, Energy Transfer Equity LP walked away from its more than $20 billion takeover of Williams after months of lawsuits and heated arguments between the rival pipeline companies.

Williams' directors had in September voted 8-5 in favor of the deal. Armstrong was among the dissidents. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto and Mike Stone; Editing by Savio D'Souza)