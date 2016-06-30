(Refiles to correct spelling of director's name to
'Mandelblatt' from 'Mndelblatt')
June 30 Six of Williams Cos Inc's
directors have resigned after a failed attempt to oust Chief
Executive Alan Armstrong, a source familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
The directors include Ralph Izzo, Steven Nance, Eric
Mandelblatt, Frank MacInnis and Keith Meister, the source said.
The sixth board member could not be confirmed.
Williams was not available for comment.
On Wednesday, Energy Transfer Equity LP walked away
from its more than $20 billion takeover of Williams after months
of lawsuits and heated arguments between the rival pipeline
companies.
Williams' directors had in September voted 8-5 in favor of
being acquired by Energy Transfer. Armstrong was among the
dissidents.
The merger, which had won regulatory approval with
conditions, was posed to create the country's largest network of
natural gas pipelines.
Williams on Wednesday said it would seek damages against
Energy Transfer, believing the company had no right to end the
deal. It has previously said damages could be as much as $10
billion.
Energy Transfer ended the deal because its lawyers did not
believe it would be tax-free.
Williams' shares were down 1.5 percent at $21.30 in after
market trading.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto, Michael Flaherty and Mike
Stone; editing by Savio D'Souza)