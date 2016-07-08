(Corrects paragraph 1 to remove reference to replacement of six
directors at the meeting; the company has previously said it
will evaluate the size and composition of the board.)
July 8 Williams Cos Inc, six of whose
directors resigned last week after a failed attempt to oust CEO
Alan Armstrong, said on Friday its annual shareholder meeting
will be held in November.
Six of the pipeline company's 13 directors, including
Chairman Frank MacInnis, resigned after Energy Transfer Equity
walked away from its more than $20 billion deal to buy
Williams. Kathleen Cooper has replaced MacInnis as chairman.
Shareholders on record as of Oct. 7 can vote at the Nov. 23
meeting.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)