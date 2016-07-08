(Corrects paragraph 1 to remove reference to replacement of six directors at the meeting; the company has previously said it will evaluate the size and composition of the board.)

July 8 Williams Cos Inc, six of whose directors resigned last week after a failed attempt to oust CEO Alan Armstrong, said on Friday its annual shareholder meeting will be held in November.

Six of the pipeline company's 13 directors, including Chairman Frank MacInnis, resigned after Energy Transfer Equity walked away from its more than $20 billion deal to buy Williams. Kathleen Cooper has replaced MacInnis as chairman.

Shareholders on record as of Oct. 7 can vote at the Nov. 23 meeting. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)