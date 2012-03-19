* Deal funded with cash and common units
March 19 Williams Cos Inc struck a $2.5
billion deal to buy a natural gas gathering and processing
business in the Marcellus shale, increasing its exposure to the
boom in liquids-rich natural gas.
Soaring supplies of natural gas in the United States have
pushed prices for the fuel to their lowest in a decade. In
response, exploration and production companies have increased
output of crude oil and natural gas that can be stripped of
fuels like propane that fetch higher prices.
Williams is buying the Caiman Eastern Midstream business, a
unit of privately held Caiman Energy, through its master limited
partnership, Williams Partners LP. Williams owns 72
percent of Williams Partners, as well as the partnership's
general partner.
Williams Partners plans to fund the purchase price of the
acquisition with a $1.78 billion in cash and the issuance to
Caiman of about 11.8 million Williams Partners common units
valued at about $720 million.
The partnership expects the Caiman system to gather more
than 2 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) and produce about
300,000 barrels per day (bbl/d) of natural gas liquids by 2020,
Williams said.
Caiman Energy is backed by private equity investors
including EnCap Investments LP and Highstar Capital. The
midstream unit is located in northern West Virginia,
southwestern Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio.
The existing physical assets Williams is buying include a
gathering system, two processing facilities and a fractionator,
the company said. There are also planned expansions to the
system currently under construction.
Williams Partners is also planning to launch a joint venture
with Caiman Energy to develop oil and gas infrastructure in the
Utica shale, primarily in Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania. The
Utica shale lies several thousand feet beneath the Marcellus
shale.
Jefferies and UBS Investment Bank advised Williams on the
deal, while Barclays and Citigroup acted as financial advisers
to Caiman.
