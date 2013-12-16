NEW YORK Dec 16 Two hedge funds together
disclosed a nearly nine percent stake in Williams Cos Inc
, saying that the U.S. pipeline and energy
infrastructure company has made recent operational and financial
missteps and should put two of the funds' executives on its
board.
Corvex Management LP, a hedge fund run by Carl Icahn protege
Keith Meister, and Soroban Capital Partners, run by former
Goldman Sachs trader Eric Mandelblatt, disclosed their
investment in a filing with U.S. regulators on Monday afternoon.
They said the missteps had kept the company's shares from
reaching their full value.
Shares of Williams rose more than 2 percent in post-closing
trading after the funds announced their stake.
Shares of Williams closed up about 3 percent on Monday at
$35.33. They are up around 12 percent over the last year,
underperforming the Standard & Poor's 500 index, which is up
around 26 percent over the same period.
Corvex and Soroban said they have had productive meetings
and conversations with Williams' management and board, and that
the recent missteps have prevented the company's shares from
reaching their full value.
They said that they have proposed that Williams should
immediately add Meister and Mandelblatt to its board.
Areas the investors said they might discuss with Williams
include Williams' assets, its capital structure and dividend
policy, and the potential for the company to do deals in the
energy infrastructure sector.
Williams officials were not immediately available for
comment. A spokesman for the funds said they would not comment
beyond the filing.
The funds said that together they own more than 36 million
of the company's shares - representing a roughly 5.3 percent
stake in the company. They also have an economic interest in
another 24 million of share equivalents.