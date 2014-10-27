Oct 26 Williams Partners LP and Access
Midstream Partners LP amended the terms of their merger
agreement, said pipeline operator Williams Companies Inc
, which owns controlling interests in the two master
limited partnerships.
Under the revised terms, Williams Partners will merge with a
subsidiary of Access Midstream in a unit-for-unit exchange at a
ratio of 0.86672 common units of Access Midstream for every
Williams common unit.
Williams first proposed the merger in June, with Access
Midstream acquiring William Partners at an exchange ratio of
0.85 plus an additional $0.81 per Williams Partners' common unit
in cash or additional Access Midstream common units.
Williams said it agreed to reduce the exchange ratio it
would receive in the merger to offset the about $1.02 of value
provided to the Williams Partners' public unit holders.
After the deal, Williams Partners will be wholly owned by
Access Midstream and the merged master limited partnership (MLP)
will be named Williams Partners LP.
The transaction between Access Midstream and Williams gives
the deal a total transaction value of about $50 billion, the
companies said in a statement late on Sunday.
Upon completion of the deal, expected by early 2015, the
merged MLP is expected to generate adjusted EBITDA of about $5
billion in 2015, the companies said.
Williams Partners owns interests in three major interstate
pipelines which, combined, deliver 14 percent of the natural gas
consumed in the United States. Access owns and operates more
than 6,300 miles of natural gas pipelines across nine states.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)