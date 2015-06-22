Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
June 22 Energy Transfer Equity LP, a portfolio company that owns energy assets, said it has made an all-equity offer of $53.1 billion, including debt, to merge with Williams Companies Inc.
Energy Transfer equity said it would buy all of the outstanding common stock of Williams at $64 per share, which represents a 32.4 percent premium to its closing price on June 19. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
HOUSTON, March 24 Commodities trader Trammo Inc is continuing to shed its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) assets, putting its Newington, New Hampshire, propane terminal on the block and selling a Tampa, Florida, facility, the company told Reuters on Friday.