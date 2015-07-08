(Adds spokesperson, analyst comments)
July 8 Pipeline company Energy Transfer Equity
LP said it was open to take part in Williams Companies
Inc's strategic review despite having a takeover offer
rebuffed, but only if the process was "fair" and not designed to
disadvantage Energy Transfer.
Bloomberg reported last week that Williams wanted bidders to
sign a so-called "standstill" clause that would block them from
buying shares, nominating directors and lobbying investors.
Energy Transfer plans to proceed with its offer made last
month and was ready to lobby Williams' investors to block a
planned acquisition of Williams Partners LP, the company
said in a statement late on Tuesday.
"If ETE is sitting out, they're making a calculated bet that
a bidder will not emerge that was part of the formal process,"
Tudor Pickering analyst Jeff Schmidt said. "That's playing poker
maybe."
Analysts have said that rival bids may be stymied by
antitrust issues and a high offer price.
Williams started the strategic review process last month
after rejecting Energy Transfer's offer, worth $48 billion in
stock at the time. The all-stock offer is now worth $44.6
billion as Energy Transfer's shares have fallen since then.
Energy Transfer said it would take any steps necessary to
acquire Williams, even if it did not participate in the
strategic review.
Williams' spokesman Brett Krieg declined to comment on
ongoing negotiations, but said the company believes a "robust
and competitive process is the best way to maximize shareholder
value".
Shares of both Energy Transfer and Williams were down less
than one percent in morning trading on Wednesday.
