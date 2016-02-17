Feb 17 William Cos Inc's shares
continued their surge on Wednesday, having jumped by nearly a
fifth this week, narrowing the spread of its takeover offer by
rival pipeline company Energy Transfer Equity LP.
The current value of Energy Transfer's bid is about 15
percent higher than Williams' share price as of Tuesday's close.
As recently as Friday, the spread was around 23 percent.
Williams shares jumped after fourth-quarter filings by
investors showed that several hedge funds had jumped into the
stock, including Jana Partners.
The spread between William's stock price and the ETE offer
has been even wider in previous weeks, and was about 27 percent
as recently as Feb. 8, indicating that investors expect the deal
to fall through.
Williams' shareholders, disappointed by the deal's lack of a
hefty premium and worried about the combined company's debt
levels, gave the Energy Transfer offer a poor reception the day
it was announced on Sept. 28, pushing its shares down 12
percent.
Since then, oil prices have fallen further, weakening the
investment case for pipeline companies such as Williams and
Energy Transfer, which need to grow cash flows to fund payouts
to investors.
Energy Transfer's share price has dropped about 74 percent
since the offer was announced, signaling the market's
disapproval of the deal. Williams' stock has slid 64 percent.
The total value of the cash-and-stock deal had fallen to
$12.94 billion, as of Tuesday close, from $33 billion in
September, when the companies reached a deal ending a pursuit
stretching back to January 2015.
Williams, which will take questions from Wall Street on
Thursday after it reports fourth-quarter results, has said the
deal will enhance its growth prospects.
Williams shares were up more than 5.2 percent to $15.78 in
afternoon trading on Wednesday, while Energy Transfer shares
were up about 8 percent at $6.55, on a day Brent crude jumped
more than 7 percent.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty, Mike Stone and Michael Erman in
New York, and Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)