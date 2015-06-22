(Adds details, background)
June 22 Energy Transfer Equity LP
confirmed it had made a $48 billion unsolicited bid for natural
gas pipeline company Williams Companies Inc, hours after
Williams rejected the offer as significantly too low.
Energy Transfer Equity (ETE), an energy assets portfolio
company, said its all-stock offer of 0.9358 shares per Williams'
share represented a 32 percent premium to the stock's closing
price of $48.34 on June 19.
Williams said in a statement on Sunday that the unsolicited
proposal had prompted it to launch a review of strategic
alternatives, with the assistance of Barclays and Lazard, but
the current offer "significantly undervalues" the company.
ETE said its offer is contingent on the termination of
Williams' pending purchase of Williams Partners, which
gathers, processes and transports natural gas.
ETE made multiple attempts over almost six months to talk to
senior management at Williams about a merger and made an initial
offer on May 19, six days after the pipeline company said it
would buy Williams Partners for $13.8 billion.
The deal is valued at $53.1 billion, including debt and
other liabilities, and would be tax-free to Williams'
stockholders, ETE said in a statement.
The deal value of $48 billion is based on the number of
Williams' shares outstanding as of April 27.
Williams could not be reached for comment outside regular
U.S. business hours.
A person familiar with the matter confirmed to Reuters on
Sunday that ETE was behind the offer for Williams Co.
Shares of ETE closed at $68.39 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Friday, having risen 19.2 percent this year.
Williams shares were up about 7 percent this year, as of
Friday's close.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi and Rodney Joyce)