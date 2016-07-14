* Sale could fetch $1 billion-$2 billion -sources
* Bidders include Enbridge, Pembina, CPPIB
* Williams shares rise after Reuters report
(Adds share price reaction)
By John Tilak
TORONTO, July 14 Williams Cos Inc's
Canadian unit has attracted at least seven bidders, including
Enbridge Inc and Pembina Pipeline Corp, that
could pay the U.S. pipeline company up to $2 billion, people
familiar with the situation said.
Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Williams, whose deal with Energy
Transfer Equity fell through last month, is working with
Barclays Plc and Toronto Dominion Bank on the
sale, the sources said.
Interest has come from pipeline companies Enbridge, Pembina,
Keyera Corp and Inter Pipeline Ltd, said the
sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the process
is private.
Pension funds including the Canada Pension Plan Investment
Board, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and the Ontario Municipal
Employees Retirement System, as well as U.S. companies, also
expressed interest, the sources said.
Enbridge, Pembina, Keyera, Inter Pipeline, CPPIB and TD
Securities declined to comment. Williams, Teachers, OMERS and
Barclays did not respond to requests for comment.
The Canadian unit could fetch more than $1 billion and as
much as $2 billion, the sources said. The sale process for
Williams Canada is at an advanced stage, and a deal could happen
by the end of the month, they said.
It is still not clear whether the buyers will be able to
match the company's price expectations, one source said.
After the Reuters report, shares of Williams jumped nearly 4
percentage points higher. They traded up as much as 6.3 percent
and were 5.3 percent higher at $23.40 at 3.20 pm EST on
Thursday.
Earlier this month, Williams' board stood by Chief Executive
Officer Alan Armstrong and named a new chairman after six
directors resigned following a failed attempt to unseat him.
With operations in Fort McMurray as well as Sturgeon County
near Edmonton, Williams has invested more than $2 billion in
Canada. In an undated video on its website, the company says it
could invest up to $2.8 billion in new Canadian projects.
Interest from buyers has been robust, the sources said,
highlighting demand for midstream assets that offer a steady
cash flow despite volatility in the price of oil. Midstream
companies are involved in the processing and transportation of
oil and gas.
The two-year slump in oil prices has hurt the Canadian
energy industry, weighing on production plans, driving down
share prices and triggering a range of cost-cutting measures.
CPPIB teamed up with Wolf Infrastructure Inc last year to
create an investment vehicle focusing on energy infrastructure
assets.
(Additional reporting by Matt Scuffham in Toronto, Nia Williams
in Calgary, Mike Stone in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and
Andrew Hay)