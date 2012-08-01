(Adds detail from earnings release)
Aug 1 Williams Companies Inc, which is a
pipeline and gas processing company, reported lower
second-quarter earnings on Wednesday, as a steep drop in natural
gas liquids margins hurt results.
Feedstocks like propane and butane can be stripped from
"liquids rich" natural gas and sold at a premium. But
inventories are high, a factor that is depressing prices.
Williams, which warned on results last month, reported net
income of $132 million, or 21 cents per share, compared with
$227 million, or 38 cents per share, a year ago.
Earnings excluding items were 22 cents a share, in line with
the company's prior forecast.
Natural gas liquids margins fell 25 percent from a year ago,
a factor that hurt profits at the company's gas processing
business, it said.
(Reporting By Anna Driver; editing by Carol Bishopric, Bernard
Orr)