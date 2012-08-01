(Adds detail from earnings release)

Aug 1 Williams Companies Inc, which is a pipeline and gas processing company, reported lower second-quarter earnings on Wednesday, as a steep drop in natural gas liquids margins hurt results.

Feedstocks like propane and butane can be stripped from "liquids rich" natural gas and sold at a premium. But inventories are high, a factor that is depressing prices.

Williams, which warned on results last month, reported net income of $132 million, or 21 cents per share, compared with $227 million, or 38 cents per share, a year ago.

Earnings excluding items were 22 cents a share, in line with the company's prior forecast.

Natural gas liquids margins fell 25 percent from a year ago, a factor that hurt profits at the company's gas processing business, it said.

