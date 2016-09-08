NEW YORK, Sept 8 Oil and gas pipeline company
Enterprise Products Partners submitted a new, all-stock
bid for rival Williams Cos Inc in late August, topping a
previous bid from earlier in the summer, according to a source
familiar with the matter.
Enterprise on Thursday withdrew the takeover bid for
Williams, saying that the company's lack of engagement left it
with "no actionable path forward."
The source said that Williams' board had been in the process
of reviewing the Enterprise bid, but that the full board had not
yet convened to consider the new offer.
The source asked not to be identified because the
discussions were confidential. Enterprise could not be
immediately reached for comment.
(Reporting by Mike Stone and Michael Erman; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis)