US STOCKS-Energy shares lead Wall Street lower
* Indexes down: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.32 pct, Nasdaq 0.2 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Spin-off planned for end of the year
* Shares fall in after-hours trading
Oct 18 U.S. oil and gas company Williams Cos (WMB.N) said it has put on hold plans for an initial public offering for part of the company ahead of the planned split of its exploration and production and infrastructure businesses.
The company cited weak equity market conditions.
Williams, based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, said it planned to proceed with the separation of its exploration and production business from its pipeline unit by the end of this year.
The company had been considering a partial initial public offering of the exploration and production business prior to the tax-free spinoff.
Shares of Williams traded at $28.89 in post-market trading, down slightly from a New York Stock Exchange close of $29.06. (Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston)
* BML Investment Partners, L.P. reports 5.2 percent passive stake in Richardson Electronics Ltd as of January 31, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jV407D) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
NEW YORK, Feb 6 Investors pulled $1.6 billion from the Pimco Total Return Fund in January, leaving assets under management of $75 billion, Morningstar data showed on Monday.