Oct 18 U.S. oil and gas company Williams Cos (WMB.N) said it has put on hold plans for an initial public offering for part of the company ahead of the planned split of its exploration and production and infrastructure businesses.

The company cited weak equity market conditions.

Williams, based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, said it planned to proceed with the separation of its exploration and production business from its pipeline unit by the end of this year.

The company had been considering a partial initial public offering of the exploration and production business prior to the tax-free spinoff.

Shares of Williams traded at $28.89 in post-market trading, down slightly from a New York Stock Exchange close of $29.06. (Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston)