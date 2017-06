April 17 Pipeline operator Williams Partners LP said it would sell its stake in a unit that owns 88.46 percent of an olefins plant in Louisiana to Nova Chemicals for $2.1 billion cash.

Williams Partners said its units would enter into long-term supply and transportation agreements with Nova after the deal closes, the company said on Monday.

