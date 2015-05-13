Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 13 Pipeline operator Williams Cos said it would buy affiliate Williams Partners LP for about $13.8 billion in stock to simplify its corporate structure.
Williams Cos is offering 1.115 of its own shares for each Williams Partners' share. The offer works out to $55.86 per share, an 18 percent premium to Williams Partners' Tuesday close. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Sunoco to supply about 2.2 bln gallons of fuel to 7-Eleven unit
