May 13 Pipeline operator Williams Cos said it would buy affiliate Williams Partners LP for about $13.8 billion in stock to simplify its corporate structure.

Williams Cos is offering 1.115 of its own shares for each Williams Partners' share. The offer works out to $55.86 per share, an 18 percent premium to Williams Partners' Tuesday close. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)