June 8 Williams Cos Inc said on
Wednesday that it would cut its dividend in the next quarter if
a deal to sell itself to larger U.S pipeline peer Energy
Transfer Equity LP fell through.
Energy Transfer's proposed acquisition of Williams has been
in doubt for months, with Williams alleging that Energy Transfer
has been actively trying to break the deal. The two companies
have sued each other.
Williams said on Wednesday it would pay a regular dividend
of 64 cents per share for the current quarter on June 27 to
shareholders on record as of June 20.
