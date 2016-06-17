By Michael Erman and Tom Hals
| NEW YORK/WILMINGTON, Del, June 17
NEW YORK/WILMINGTON, Del, June 17 A high-stakes
trial will open on Monday to determine if Dallas billionaire
Kelcy Warren's Energy Transfer Equity can back out of a
$20 billion agreement to buy rival pipeline operator Williams
Cos Inc.
After an 18-month pursuit, Williams' board agreed in
September to be acquired by Energy Transfer Equity, or ETE. The
merger, which has won regulatory approval with conditions, would
create the country's largest network of natural gas pipelines.
But Warren soon had buyer's remorse as an energy slump
deepened, and wants out without having to pay billions of
dollars to settle. ETE's share price has fallen about 45 percent
since the deal was announced, raising the cost of financing the
deal, which includes $6 billion in cash.
Just days before Williams shareholders vote on the deal on
June 27, the two sides are heading to Delaware's Court of
Chancery to make their case.
ETE has argued the deal cannot close because its lawyers at
Latham & Watkins were unable to declare that it would be
tax-free. The company originally raised the tax problem in April
and rejected two possible solutions proposed by Williams.
Williams sued in May, accusing Warren, who maintains a tight
grip on ETE as its chairman and chief executive, of dragging his
feet until the merger agreement expires on June 28.
ETE countersued, alleging Williams was the one breaching the
deal.
"If you look at the deal, there are very few ways to walk
away," said Brian Quinn, a professor at Boston College Law
School. "Now they seemingly have this miracle of a tax attorney
refusing to give a tax opinion. The question for the court is,
is that a real issue?"
Large corporations rarely end up in court battling over the
fate of multibillion dollar transactions, and lawyers pointed to
the 2008 dispute between chemicals company Huntsman Corp
and Hexion Specialty Chemicals as a precedent.
In that case, Hexion, which was owned by private equity firm
Apollo Global Management, was found by a Delaware judge to have
breached its merger agreement by not using its reasonable best
efforts to close the deal. Hexion ended up paying $1 billion to
back out of the deal.
John Coates, a professor at Harvard Law School and former
M&A lawyer, said Williams needs to prove to the judge, Vice
Chancellor Sam Glasscock, that the tax issue was just an excuse.
"Does the judge, in the end, see a pattern of bad faith and
refusal to move as quickly as reasonably possible? If so, then
Williams wins," Coates said.
Warren could be called to testify, along with Williams' CEO
Alan Armstrong, who could be questioned about his vote against
the deal. Williams' directors voted to approve the deal 8-5 in
September.
ETE has slashed its estimates for cost savings and said it
would likely have to cut its distributions to shareholders
entirely next year if it has to complete the deal. It has also
said it would have to cut jobs substantially in Williams' home
state of Oklahoma.
The companies could still reach a deal.
"It's never too late to settle," said Larry Hamermesh, a
professor at Delaware Law School in Wilmington, Delaware. "On
the other hand, they may be rolling the dice to see what the
judge says and settle after that."
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by
Richard Chang)