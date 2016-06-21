GEORGETOWN, Del., June 21 The Delaware judge ruling on the dispute that could scuttle Energy Transfer Equity's (ETE) takeover of rival pipeline company Williams Cos Inc said his decision could hinge on whether Energy Transfer's tax lawyers had been working in good faith.

ETE is trying to back out of a deal that has become less attractive in the wake of oil price fluctuations and a fall in the company's shares since the acquisition was agreed upon last September. The company's units gained as much as 19 percent after the judge's comments on Tuesday.

Energy Transfer Equity has said it cannot close the more than $20 billion deal, which would create one of the world's biggest pipeline companies, because its tax advisers at Latham & Watkins could not determine that it would be tax-free, as anticipated when the agreement was originally signed.

"It's just whether Latham & Watkins made a good-faith decision on tax," said Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock.

Glasscock has said little during the two-day bench trial which ends on Tuesday. He made the comment as Williams was calling an expert witness who they said could testify that the deal could qualify as tax-free.

Glasscock questioned the value of such testimony, given that he only has to find Latham had performed its review in good faith.

Williams has been trying to show that ETE's chairman and chief executive officer, Dallas billionaire Kelcy Warren, directed his lawyers and advisers to find a way out of the deal in January, as energy prices went into a deep swoon.

The two companies are suing each other as ETE has said it cannot close the transaction after its stock price dropped sharply since the deal was signed, triggering a tax liability. ETE pursued Williams for months before it eventually agreed to the deal last September.

ETE has made clear it believes the deal is no longer attractive. It has slashed estimates for expected cost savings and said it would likely have to cut distributions to shareholders entirely next year if it has to complete the deal. It has also said it will have to cut jobs substantially in Williams' home state of Oklahoma.

Williams wants Glasscock to force ETE to complete the takeover, if Williams shareholders approve it on June 27. Williams alleges that ETE's chief executive, Dallas billionaire Kelcy Warren, purposely worked to scrap the merger.

ETE has countersued, arguing that Williams has breached the agreement in part by misrepresenting the level of its board's support for the deal.

In Williams' view, the tax problem was cooked up by ETE's advisers and lawyers after Warren decided in January he feared the deal could cause an "implosion" of ETE, and demanded a way out of the relatively airtight agreement.

Energy Transfer units were up 18.8 percent at $14.49 on Tuesday afternoon. Williams shares were down 7.1 percent at $20.73.

The spread between Williams' share price and the value of Energy Transfer's bid for Williams more than doubled from Monday to around 40 percent, suggesting investor skepticism that the deal will close.

(Additional reporting by Michael Erman in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)