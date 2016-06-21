By Tom Hals
GEORGETOWN, Del., June 21 The Delaware judge
ruling on the dispute that could scuttle Energy Transfer
Equity's (ETE) takeover of rival pipeline company
Williams Cos Inc said his decision could hinge on
whether Energy Transfer's tax lawyers had been working in good
faith.
ETE is trying to back out of a deal that has become less
attractive in the wake of oil price fluctuations and a fall in
the company's shares since the acquisition was agreed upon last
September. The company's units gained as much as 19 percent
after the judge's comments on Tuesday.
Energy Transfer Equity has said it cannot close the more
than $20 billion deal, which would create one of the world's
biggest pipeline companies, because its tax advisers at Latham &
Watkins could not determine that it would be tax-free, as
anticipated when the agreement was originally signed.
"It's just whether Latham & Watkins made a good-faith
decision on tax," said Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock.
Glasscock has said little during the two-day bench trial
which ends on Tuesday. He made the comment as Williams was
calling an expert witness who they said could testify that the
deal could qualify as tax-free.
Glasscock questioned the value of such testimony, given that
he only has to find Latham had performed its review in good
faith.
Williams has been trying to show that ETE's chairman and
chief executive officer, Dallas billionaire Kelcy Warren,
directed his lawyers and advisers to find a way out of the deal
in January, as energy prices went into a deep swoon.
The two companies are suing each other as ETE has said it
cannot close the transaction after its stock price dropped
sharply since the deal was signed, triggering a tax liability.
ETE pursued Williams for months before it eventually agreed to
the deal last September.
ETE has made clear it believes the deal is no longer
attractive. It has slashed estimates for expected cost savings
and said it would likely have to cut distributions to
shareholders entirely next year if it has to complete the deal.
It has also said it will have to cut jobs substantially in
Williams' home state of Oklahoma.
Williams wants Glasscock to force ETE to complete the
takeover, if Williams shareholders approve it on June 27.
Williams alleges that ETE's chief executive, Dallas billionaire
Kelcy Warren, purposely worked to scrap the merger.
ETE has countersued, arguing that Williams has breached the
agreement in part by misrepresenting the level of its board's
support for the deal.
In Williams' view, the tax problem was cooked up by ETE's
advisers and lawyers after Warren decided in January he feared
the deal could cause an "implosion" of ETE, and demanded a way
out of the relatively airtight agreement.
Energy Transfer units were up 18.8 percent at $14.49 on
Tuesday afternoon. Williams shares were down 7.1 percent at
$20.73.
The spread between Williams' share price and the value of
Energy Transfer's bid for Williams more than doubled from Monday
to around 40 percent, suggesting investor skepticism that the
deal will close.
