BRIEF-Total Energy Services Inc announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp
* Total Energy Services Inc announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp on the tsx
NEW YORK, April 18 U.S. pipeline company Energy Transfer Equity said on Monday its lawyers may not be able to deliver a tax opinion for its takeover of rival Williams Cos Inc, and the two companies are in talks on the impact this could have on the closing of the deal.
Energy Transfer said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that Williams disagrees with this position on the tax issues. (Reporting by Michael Erman and Mike Stone; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Cenovus Energy Inc - acquisition is expected to close in Q2 of this year
* Hyduke Energy Services Inc announces the closing of the acquisition of Avalanche Metal Industries Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: