NEW YORK Aug 1 Pipeline company Williams Cos
Inc on Monday laid out plans to move forward as a
standalone company and invest $1.7 billion in its master limited
partnership, Williams Partners, in the wake of the
breakup of its more than $20 billion takeover by rival Energy
Transfer Equity LP in June.
"I don't think there's anybody positioned the way Williams
is right now, very narrowly focused on the concept of growing
natural gas volumes," Chief Executive Alan Armstrong said in an
interview, arguing that there is currently a wave of capital
investment by industrial companies that is dependent on natural
gas.
"I really think we've got ourselves in a real sweet spot and
are very well positioned for the next three or four years."
Williams' shares have fallen nearly 60 percent over the last
year as the company fought unsuccessfully to force rival Energy
Transfer Equity to close its agreed upon purchase of Williams.
Shortly following the deal's collapse, nearly half of Williams'
board resigned after failing to oust CEO Armstrong.
Williams posted a second quarter loss, with results weighed
down by a one-time charge related to the upcoming sale of its
Canadian operations. It said it will slash its dividend by more
than two-thirds to help pay for the reinvestment in Williams
Partners.
The company also unveiled a distribution reinvestment plan
which will allow Williams and other investors in Williams
Partners to forego payouts from the partnership in exchange for
new shares.
(Reporting by Michael Erman and Mike Stone)