UPDATE 3-StanChart shares fall as it withholds dividend but lifts bonuses
* Global staff bonus pool up 5 percent (Adds loss in PE unit, extension of AML monitor, analyst quote)
LONDON Oct 2 William Sinclair Holdings PLC : * Company will miss market expectations for the year ended 30 Sept 2012 * Final dividend for 2012 is likely to be lower than last year (2011: 4.4P per
share) * Bernard Burns has decided to step down as CEO, will resign from board in early 2013
* Global staff bonus pool up 5 percent (Adds loss in PE unit, extension of AML monitor, analyst quote)
* Shares up 5 percent (Adds comment by CEO, share price reaction, background)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 24 South Africa's Northam Platinum Ltd said on Friday it would acquire Glencore Plc's Eland platinum mine in North West province for 175 million rand ($14 million).