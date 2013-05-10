UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 10 William Sinclair Holdings PLC : * Non-executive chairman, Bill Simpson, is to step down from his role * Retire from the board with effect from 28 September 2013 * Hugh Etheridge, a non-executive director, is to become non-executive chairman
from 1 October 2013
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources