Dec 14 Williams Partners L.P. said
its Transco pipeline is seeking the U.S. regulator's approval to
increase natural gas transportation capacity in the Northeast.
The expansion is expected to cost $341 million and will
consist of about 12 miles of new pipeline at various locations
across Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
The company plans to raise the 10,000-mile long Transco's --
which transports natural gas to markets throughout the
northeastern and southeastern United States -- capacity by
250,000 dekatherms per day.
Williams Partners L.P is a master limited partnership
focused on natural gas transportation, gathering, treating,
processing and storage, natural gas liquid fractionation and oil
transportation.
The partnership owns interests in three major interstate
natural gas pipelines that, combined, deliver 14 percent of the
natural gas consumed in the U.S.
Shares of the company closed at $59.64 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee and Divya Lad in Bangalore;
Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)