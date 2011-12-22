* Acquiring system serving Marcellus shale
* Buying system from Delphi Midstream
DEC 22 Williams Partners LP agreed
to acquire pipelines in Pennsylvania and New York from Delphi
Midstream Partners for $750 million to cash in on growing
production in the gas-rich Marcellus shale.
The Tulsa Oklahoma-based pipeline operator will buy Laser
Northeast Gathering system, comprised of 33 miles in Susquehanna
County and 10 miles in Southern New York, along with associated
gathering facilities.
Williams Partners already owns 51 percent of a
midstream-joint venture in Pennsylvania, with about 1,000 miles
of pipeline and average throughput of 125 million cubic feet per
day (mmcfd).
It also owns a gathering system in the state with 75 miles
of gathering pipelines and two compressor stations with capacity
of 230 mmcfd.
"This (deal) is not a gamechanger," Morningstar analyst
Jason Stevens said by phone. "I will call it more of a build-out
or an incremental add for them. It definitely gives them a
dominant position in the region."
The company said it plans to fund the deal with $300 million
cash and about 7.5 million of its common units.
"As production in the Marcellus increases, the Laser system
is expected to reach a capacity of 1.3 billion cubic feet per
day," the company said in a statement.
Earlier this month, the company's Transco pipeline system
was seeking approval for a capacity increase in northeast U.S.
Shares of Williams were almost flat at $59.79 in Thursday
morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury in Bangalore; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)