April 25 Williams Partners LP posted a
higher first-quarter profit, helped by higher natural gas
liquids margins for its midstream business.
For the first quarter, the company earned $348 million, or
85 cents per share, compared with $307 million, or 81 cents per
share, last year.
Revenue rose 9 percent to $1.26 billion.
Shares of the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company, which have lost
more than 10 percent of their value since January, closed at
$56.4 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)