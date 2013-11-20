Nov 20 Williams-Sonoma Inc :
* Announces third quarter 2013 results revenues grow 11%, EPS
increases 18% to
$0.58 raises financial guidance for fiscal year 2013
* Sees FY 2013 non-GAAP earnings per share $2.76 to $2.83
* Sees Q4 earnings per share $1.30 to $1.37
* Q3 earnings per share $0.58
* Sees Q4 2013 revenue $1.37 billion to $1.43 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $1.05 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.04 billion
* Sees FY 2013 revenue $4.29 billion to $4.35 billion
* Says raises financial guidance for fiscal year 2013
* Says Q3 comparable brand revenue growth of 8.2%
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.36, revenue view $1.44 billion
-- Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says comparable brand revenue growth in Q4 13 is expected to
be in the range
of 3% to 6%
* FY earnings per share view $2.80, revenue view $4.34 billion
-- Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S
* At quarter end merchandise inventories increased 30.5% to
$899 million versus
$688 million at the end of Q3 12
* Source text for Eikon
* Further company coverage