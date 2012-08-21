* Second-quarter adj earnings/share $0.43 vs est $0.41
* Second-quarter sales $874.3 mln vs est $864.4 mln
* Sees third-quarter earnings/share of $0.43-$0.46 vs est
$0.43
* Raises FY2012 earnings/share view to $2.44-$2.51 vs est
$2.50
* Shares up 9 pct
Aug 21 Williams-Sonoma Inc's quarterly
results beat Wall Street expectations and the upscale cookware
and home goods retailer raised its full-year profit outlook for
the second time this year, sending its shares up 9 percent in
extended trading.
The company, known for its Pottery Barn and West Elm chain
of stores, has been boosting its e-commerce presence and
expanding its global footprint.
Williams-Sonoma's results come a day after world's No. 2
home improvement chain Lowe's Cos Inc cut its profit
outlook for the year as it lost market share to larger rival
Home Depot Inc.
The company, which currently operates 579 stores in North
America, said it plans to open its first company-owned stores
outside the region, starting with four outlets in Sydney,
Australia in early fiscal 2013.
"This means that you might see a faster organic growth in
future than we have seen in the past couple of years," SunTrust
Robinson Humphrey's David Magee said, referring to the company's
geographical expansion.
Williams-Sonoma will also start selling Starbucks Corp's
premium single-cup coffee and espresso machine the
company said on a conference call.
The company said it would be the first retailer to
launch the product, which was unveiled by Starbucks earlier this
year to boost its presence in the fast-growing single-serve
coffee market dominated by Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc
and Nestle SA.
Williams-Sonoma expects to earn between $2.44 and $2.51 per
share for the year, up from its previous outlook of $2.42 to
$2.49 per share.
Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn $2.50
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Second-quarter profit rose to $43.4 million, or 43 cents per
share, from $39.3 million, or 37 cents per share.
Revenue rose 7 percent to $874.3 million. Sales from its
e-commerce business - through which the company reaches out to
customers in more than 75 countries - rose 13.9 percent to $361
million in the quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn 41 cents per
share, on revenue of $864.4 million for the second quarter.
The company's shares were up at $41.80 in after-market
trading. They had closed at $38.23 on Tuesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.