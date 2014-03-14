BRIEF-Canadian Solar sees Q1 2017 revenue $570 mln to $590 mln
* Canadian Solar reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
March 14 Williams Cos Inc's Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Co (Transco) said on Friday it expected unplanned work on its Southeast Louisiana Lateral (SELA) natural gas pipeline to be completed by late afternoon on Saturday.
Transco isolated the SELA system upstream of Station 62 near Gibson, Louisiana, after a minor leak found on piping connected to the separation facility there.
Transco's 10,200-mile (16,400-km) gas pipeline system can carry 9.9 billion cubic feet of supply per day from the Gulf Coast to markets throughout the Southeast, mid-Atlantic and Northeast, including New York City.
* Oncocyte Corp - has submitted its application for CLIA certification of its laboratory in second half of 2017
* Cheetah Mobile announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 unaudited consolidated financial results