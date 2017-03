July 8 Willis North America, a unit of insurance broker Willis Group Holdings Plc, appointed Fred Zutel senior vice president at its Miami office.

Zutel will oversee the company's business development in South Florida, with a focus on the construction, surety and real estate sectors, Willis said.

Zutel joins from Marsh & McLennan Cos, where he was vice president. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)