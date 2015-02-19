BRIEF-Grubhub says CEO Matthew Maloney's 2016 total compensation was $943,080
* CEO Matthew Maloney's 2016 total compensation was $943,080 versus $8.3 million in 2015 – SEC filing
Feb 19 Insurance and reinsurance broker Willis Group Holdings Plc appointed Christine LaSala as chairperson of its North America business.
LaSala, who previously served as the president of the WTC Captive Insurance Company, has 35 years of experience in the insurance industry. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)
* CEO Matthew Maloney's 2016 total compensation was $943,080 versus $8.3 million in 2015 – SEC filing
* New York REIT -on March 30, co through unit exercised right to acquire remaining 51.1% interests in Worldwide Holdings Llc it does not currently own