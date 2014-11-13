Nov 13 Willis North America, a unit of global risk adviser Willis Group Holdings, named Karyn Richcreek as vice president, health care practice at Willis of Orlando.

Prior to joining Willis, Richcreek worked as producer and health care liability specialist at Oros Risk Solutions LLC and has also held roles at USI Holdings and Marsh & McLennan Cos.

Richcreek will report to Stan Merrell, managing producer, Willis of Orlando. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore)