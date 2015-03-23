South Africa's new ministers, deputy ministers to be sworn in on Friday
JOHANNESBURG, March 31 South Africa's new ministers and deputy ministers will be sworn in at 1600 GMT on Friday, President Jacob Zuma's office said.
March 23 Insurance and reinsurance broker Willis Group Holdings Plc appointed Marc Paasch global head of ART solutions.
ART solutions enable businesses to transfer traditionally uninsurable risks to a third-party balance sheet, London-based Willis Group said.
Paasch joins from insurance broker Marsh, where he was managing director, head of analytics and co-head of risk consulting in Europe. (Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)
JOHANNESBURG, March 31 South Africa's new ministers and deputy ministers will be sworn in at 1600 GMT on Friday, President Jacob Zuma's office said.
March 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 19 points at 7,351 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * SMITHS GROUP: The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it will require Smiths Group Plc to divest Morpho Detection LLC and Morpho Detection International LLC's global explosive trace detection business for Smiths to proceed with its proposed $710 million acquisition of Morpho from Safran SA . * JOHN LEWIS: John Lewis ,