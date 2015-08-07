Aug 7 Willis Re, the reinsurance division of Willis Group Holdings Plc, named Paddy Jago as its global chairman.

Jago joined in 2005 and was appointed chairman of Willis Re North America in 2011.

Willis Re said it also named Mark Hvidsten as deputy chairman. Hvidsten most recently director of strategy & transformation.

The company appointed James Kent and Andrew Newman as co-presidents in addition to their existing roles. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)