Nov 12 Willis North America, a unit of global risk adviser Willis Group Holdings, appointed Paul Collins as managing partner of its insurance services arm in Georgia.

Collins, managing partner of Willis's New Jersey, will take over his new role on Jan. 1.

Collins, who has held a variety of leadership roles with Brown & Brown Inc, will report to Eric Hein, national partner - south region, Willis North America. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore)