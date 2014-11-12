BRIEF-Kew Media Group receives shareholder approval for qualifying acquisition
* Kew media group inc. Receives shareholder approval for qualifying acquisition
Nov 12 Willis North America, a unit of global risk adviser Willis Group Holdings, appointed Paul Collins as managing partner of its insurance services arm in Georgia.
Collins, managing partner of Willis's New Jersey, will take over his new role on Jan. 1.
Collins, who has held a variety of leadership roles with Brown & Brown Inc, will report to Eric Hein, national partner - south region, Willis North America. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore)
* Kew media group inc. Receives shareholder approval for qualifying acquisition
March 13 Morgan Stanley is hiring hundreds of tech-savvy specialists at its wealth management branches to train advisers on the firm's new digital tools, the bank's co-head of wealth management Andy Saperstein said in an interview.
* First patient dosed in Phase 2 trial evaluating Transgene's TG4010 in combination with Opdivo(nivolumab) for 2nd line treatment of metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)