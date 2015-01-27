BRIEF-root9b Holdings enters into an amendment to agreement with majority note holders
* On March 24, 2017, company entered into an amendment to agreement with majority note holders
Jan 27 Willis North America, a unit of insurance broker Willis Group Holdings Plc, appointed Joe Peiser as head of casualty broking.
In the newly created role, Peiser will be responsible for the strategic direction of the unit's casualty insurance offerings.
Since September, Peiser has served as a strategic insurance market adviser with Willis Capital Markets and Advisory. (Reporting by Natalie Grover)
* Announced ratification of a 63-month contract amendment with its pilots as represented by air line pilots association