LONDON, April 1 Broker Willis Re said
reinsurance rates are likely to keep falling, fuelling yet more
mergers and acquisitions within the sector as firms scramble to
make "major changes" to their strategies and business models.
The 1st April 2015 renewals season, when prices are
negotiated, had reinforced current trends and the market
continued to favour the buyer, Willis said in its latest 1st
View report.
"There are no signs the tide of falling rates and widening
terms and conditions will be reversed," Chairman Peter Hearn and
Chief Executive John Cavanagh said in a report.
As a result, while M&A had been ongoing over the last 12
months, more was likely.
"As investment bankers rush to orchestrate the new reinsurer
model of the future, previous views about possible M&A
transactions are being challenged, including any thoughts that
size may be an obstacle," Hearn and Cavanagh said.
