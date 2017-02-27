Feb 27 Financial services company Willis Towers Watson named Imran Qureshi to head its business in the U.S. Midwest region.

Qureshi, who joined Willis Towers Watson in 1999, will be responsible for managing the company's client relationships across the Midwest region and will also join the North America leadership team.

Most recently he was market leader for greater Chicago and Wisconsin area. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)