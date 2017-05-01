REFILE-UPDATE 2-Qatar says fighter jets deal shows deep U.S. support
* Turkey says not taking sides, backs Qatar's right to buy weapons
May 1 U.S. advisory services firm Willis Towers Watson named John Puetz head of Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB) for the Missouri and Kansas markets.
Puetz, who joined Willis Towers Watson seven years ago, previously ran his own property and casualty insurance broker in Kansas, the company said. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)
LIMA, June 15 Peru's economy grew 0.17 percent in April compared with the same month a year earlier, government statistics agency Inei said on Thursday, the lowest monthly expansion since July 2009 amid declines in the construction and manufacturing sectors.
OSLO, June 15 Sweden's largest national pension fund, AP7, has sold its investments in six companies it accuses of breaching the Paris climate agreement, in a decision environmentalists believe is the first of its kind.